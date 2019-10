Video showing an out of control American Airlines catering cart at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is going viral.

No injuries were reported after the unmanned cart was seen spinning around in circles and crashing into a plane parked at a gate on Monday.

In the video, an airport employee eventually stops the cart by ramming it with another vehicle.

American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart got stuck, causing it to lose control.

No other information is available.