While families plan their Father’s Day weekend, there are many missing theirs.

Chris Pratt had a special Father’s Day surprise for four-servicemen and their families with a preview of his NEW movie “The Tomorrow War” along with a nice dinner for their families.

Chris also thakns them for their service in the video, saying quote, “I understand that the life that I live, I live inside of a bubble of protection that you provide for me. So just know, I don’t take it for granted.”

