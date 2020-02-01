VIDEO: Confessed Parkland shooter attacks BSO officer

Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Parkland shooter, was caught on video attacking a Broward Sheriff’s deputy behind bars.

WSVN got the exclusive video of Cruz who has now been in prison for nearly two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

The video was recorded on Nov. 13, 2018, and it shows Cruz walking in slow circles before attacking a BSO Sergeant sitting at a table.

The video had no audio, but according to records, Sgt. Raymond Beltran “requested that Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around.”

The fight between Cruz and Beltran went on for almost a full minute before he settled down.

Beltran was reassigned, according to reports.