VIDEO: Father tackled son’s opponent during wrestling match

North Carolina police have charged a man with assault after he attacked his son’s opponent at a high school wrestling match.

On Saturday during a high school wrestling tournament, Barry Lee Jones tackled his son’s opponent because the opponent dropped his son on his head. Which was an illegal move, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

A video of the incident surfaced online. Jones was arrested by the Kannapolis Police Department.

None of the kids were injured, according to reports.