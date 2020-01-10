VIDEO: Florida Teacher Physically Removes Student From Class

An alarming incident caught on camera of a Florida teacher physically removing the 14 year old student from his classroom at Palm Coast Middle School.

Jeffrey Paffumi was arrested this week for the incident at Buddy Taylor Middle School, some of which was captured on cell phone video by a student.

The student’s father tells WESH he wanted to press charges immediately after seeing the footage.

According to the arrest report, the student admitted to calling the teacher a racial slur. Investigators say the teacher said the student was playing music from his computer and refused to turn it off. He also said the student slapped his hand away before he attempted to remove him from the classroom.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says Paffumi removed the 14-year-old from his chair, carried him out of the class, and shoved him down the hall.

The 47-year-old teacher was hit with a battery charge. Officials say Paffumi has been in trouble with the law before. He was also charged with criminal mischief and battery in 2012.

Paffumi has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.