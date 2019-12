Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas over the weekend, his first full-length performance since the last one was cut short during the Route 91 Festival in 2017.

Jason was set to close the three day festival but tragically only made it a few songs in when a gunman opened fire into the sold out crowd killing 58 concertgoers.

Jason put on one hell of a show for the Route 91 family and others lucky enough to make it out to one of his sets.

