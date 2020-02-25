VIDEO: Man arrested after tackling deacon during mass in Pompano Beach

Security video from St. Coleman Church on Pompano Beach shows a man tackling a deacon during a Saturday evening mass.

Several other churchgoers ran to help as the man wrestled with the deacon on the floor.

28-year-old Thomas Eisel was arrested on charges of battery and disturbing the peace.

A Broward County judge ordered Eisel held without bond for violating his probation in a Volusia County case.

It is unclear why Eisel attacked the deacon.

The Archdiocese of Miami told WSVN the deacon suffered some bruises but is otherwise OK.