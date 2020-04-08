VIDEO: New York Police Officer Sucker-punched

Amid the death and disease in New York, an NYPD police officer helping another cop during an arrest in the Bronx Tuesday is suddenly sucker-punched by a man wearing a protective mask who was standing behind him and it is all caught on cell phone video.

NYC people are dying, and suffering as COVID-19 plagues thousands but the same scumbags continue to roam the streets of NYC and attack NYPD cops. Sadly the wrong people are suffering. Welcome to DeBlasios NYC pic.twitter.com/St6UoXV9wZ — SBA (@SBANYPD) April 8, 2020

Nelson Jimenez, 31, launched his attack in front of a crowd of bystanders who had gathered on a sidewalk near 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue in University Heights to watch the arrest of 27-year-old robbery suspect Yoemdy Castro, law enforcement sources said.

In the footage, you can see the officer standing over the suspect who is lying face down on the pavement being cuffed by another officer. Suddenly Jimenez who is pacing around in the background can be seen striking the standing officer in the side of the head knocking his hat off.

The officer who was struck immediately turns around and fires his Taser, but it’s unclear if it struck Jimenez.

Jimenez then runs away, with the cop close behind, the video shows.

Spectators can be heard cheering on the suspect, imploring the suspect to “run.”

Officers later caught and arrested Jimenez in a nearby bodega, law enforcement sources said. Charges against him are pending.

A second cop who responded to the fracas was also punched in the head in an off-camera incident, according to sources.

The suspect in that assault, Brandee Isom, 25, was arrested and charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration, sources said.