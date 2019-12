A shocking video shows what appears to be an attempted abduction on a Bronx subway train early Monday.

The video went viral on social media, and it shows a man grabbing a woman and carrying off the train.

According to the NYPD, the man in the video was “preventing a female from getting away from him.”

Police officials arrested 48-year-old Sonny Alloway in the Bronx Monday, and he was charged with unlawful imprisonment, according to authorities.