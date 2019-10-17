Video Shows Children Popping Balloon Before Mall Shooting Scare

Boca Raton Police released new video on Thursday afternoon in the case of last Sunday’s active shooter scare at the Town Center Mall.

The video first shows a janitor pushing a cart with a balloon stuck under the wheel. He told investigators that the balloon popped under the wheel a short time after he moved out of view.

Some of our citizens & media asked about video from the event at the Town Center mall on Sunday. We are providing 2 video segments involving balloons popping, close to the time when people thought they heard shots fired. @bocapolice To read more click: https://t.co/xg4Lt6PhS4 pic.twitter.com/5rEAKSgGch — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 17, 2019

As detectives reviewed the surveillance video, they also found footage that shows children popping a balloon just before 3 p.m. inside the Hollister store near the food court. That situation took place about two minutes after the balloon popped under the janitor’s wheel.

Boca Police issued a statement that reads, “We encourage you to always be prepared for a potential active shooter event. Be our eyes and ears to report suspicious activity. Have a plan to run, hide or fight, if needed. Many sounds can be mistaken for gunfire or explosions, including popping balloons, slamming push bars on doors, items being dropped and more. If you do not perceive an immediate threat, make sure that you evacuate in a calm and controlled manner to avoid trampling other people and/or falling to the ground.”