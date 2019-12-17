Video shows possible kidnapping of 16-year-old girl

Police in New York are currently searching for a 16-year-old girl they believe may have been kidnapped while she was out with her mother.

The incident was reported, Monday around 11:20 pm.

Authorities say Karol Sanchez was walking with her mom on Eagle Avenue when they both were approached by a beige-colored four-door sedan.

Two suspects then got out of the vehicle and grabbed the teen and dragged her inside. During the altercation, the teen’s mother was pushed to the ground but she was able to tell authorities that the suspects were four men in their 20’s and that the vehicle took off driving eastbound on East 156th Street.

It is unclear at this time whether the victims knew the suspects.

The teen is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.