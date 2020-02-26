Video shows teen suspects near Delray Beach train station before it caught fire

Video surveillance shows the moments right after police say a group of underage teens started a fire that destroyed an abandoned train station in Delray Beach on Tuesday.

The video shows the teens leaving the train station to hide inside a bathroom in a nearby gas station.

Police said the suspects are 15 to 17 years old and are students at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.

Police said the teens confessed to setting the fire, and running away when it got out of hand. They face arson and burglary charges.

The train station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1927 and was in operation until 1991, according to police.