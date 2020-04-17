Video shows the moment a man set a homeless person on fire

The Santa Ana Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man who was caught on camera setting a homeless man on fire.

The video shows a man dressed in all black approach the victim who is sitting crossed-legged on the sidewalk of a strip mall. The man then dumps a container of liquid on the victim and the pulls out what appears to be a lighter to ignite the fuel. Seconds later the victim is on fire.

The suspect then leaves the area on his bike, while the victim stands up and attempts to put the fire out.

A witness then called the fire department, who assisted the victim and rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities say the victim was on fire for about 30 seconds and suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns to his upper body. He has since underwent surgery and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect in the video identified as Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera was arrested on Monday after authorities released the video to the public and received a tip.

He has been charged with arson and attempted murder, however, authorities say they are still gathering evidence which could result in more charges.