VIDEO: Student attacks substitute teacher at Miami Central High School

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials are conducting an investigation after a video made its way online showing a student attacking a substitute teacher at Miami Central Senior High School.

The cellphone video was posted all over social media on Monday.

The footage shows the female student throwing punches at the substitute teacher, and then you can see the teacher grabbing the student’s hair and pushing her head down. Students in the background can be seen recording the incident on their phones and laughing.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the student involved was not supposed to be in that classroom, and the teacher has not been identified.

M-DCPS spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said Miami-Dade Schools Police is investigating.