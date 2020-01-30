VIDEO: Thieves steal 14 weapons from Bass Pro Shops store in PSL

Caught on video!

A gang of thieves were captured on surveillance video stealing weapons from a Bass Pro Shops store in Port St. Lucie.

Police say a U-Haul box truck was used to smash through the front doors of the shop on Thursday morning at around 12:15 a.m. Then, the robbers took a dozen rifles and two hard rubber training handguns.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

(Port St. Lucie Police Department/Courtesy)

According to thePort St. Lucie Police Department the group of crooks fled in the U-Haul truck but were eventually caught after a speed chase.

Police were able to arrest 7 people, 3 of which were minors. Officials identified the suspects as: Damon Maurice Foster, 24, Jean Oudorff Monfort, 20, Julydod Monfort, 18, and Anthony Tanilus, 18. A 17, 16, and 13-year-old remained unnamed because of their age.

Officials say all the suspects are facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, burglary, damaged property/criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

Police are still searching for one more accomplice.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Detective N. Penney at 772-344-4062, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.