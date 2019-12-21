VIDEO: Truck crashes through Florida airport

Early Thursday at around 2:50 a.m., a man driving a truck crashed right into a baggage carousel and car rental center at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Video footage caught the incident, and it captured the truck almost hitting two employees working behind the car rental center counter.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man driving the truck was driving recklessly and they were trying to pull him over right before the accident. 40-year-old Juan Monsivis has previously been charged with multiple DUIs and counts of driving with his license suspended.

The CEO of the airport, Rick Piccolo, said the last plane of the night landed about 20 minutes before the incident so the airport was quite. The driver was sent to the hospital with severe injuries, and the employees were not hurt.