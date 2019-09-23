Video: Woman Pounds Cop with High Heel during Bar Brawl in Miami

A wild brawl involving Miami police officers and tipsy patrons at a Brickell bar was caught on camera.

The melee happened about 1 a.m. Sunday outside Baru Latin Bar in Mary Brickell Village.

“We heard a ruckus in the entrance,” Javier Ramirez, who recorded a portion of the confrontation, told Local 10 News. “A gentleman was yelling at one of the bouncers, seemed like he was intoxicated.”

Ramirez said the bouncer was trying to remove the man, but the man didn’t want to leave.

“The guy kind of, you know, took a swing at the bouncer and, you know, a scuffle broke out and about two or three minutes later the police arrived and that’s when everything broke loose,” Ramirez recalled.

One of the officers took the man to the ground and his date was upset and started using her purse and high heel to hit the officer.

“She was throwing her purse, her heel, everything,” Ramirez told Local 10 News.

After the woman smacked the officer with her purse, a different officer pushed her to the ground.

She got up, took off one of her high heels and swung it at the officer who shoved her.

Witnesses claim two people were arrested, but police have not yet provided any information about the incident.