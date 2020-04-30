VIDEO:Gunman tries to rob a woman at drive-thru ATM in Lauderdale Lakes

An attempted armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM in Lauderdale Lakes was caught on video.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have released surveillance video of the attempted robbery that happened last Friday at a SunTrust branch on Oakland Park Boulevard.

The video shows a woman about to use the drive-thru ATM before a man crept up and pointed a gun at her.

Miranda Grossman, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the gunman demanded that she enter her personal identification number into the ATM to withdraw money, but instead the woman drove away.

The gunman was not able to get any cash, and he walked away empty-handed. Police say no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

(Video courtesy of Broward Sheriff’s Office )