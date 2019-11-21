Viral video shows woman chugging coffee during impeachment hearing

A woman who dramatically chugged her coffee during Tuesday’s impeachment hearing is now the latest internet sensation.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was testifying before Congress, but all eyes were on Emma Dumain, who was sitting behind him.

Dumain tilted her head back to take a big gulp of her beverage before seeming to remember she was on camera.

She says she grabbed oatmeal and large coffee on her way to the hearing, where the world saw her chug every last drop.

Dumain works as a congressional reporter for the news agency McClatchy.