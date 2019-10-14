Virgin Trains Begins Construction on Corridor to Orlando

Pretty soon you’ll beable to take a train to Disney World from South Florida.

The second phase of construction on the Virgin Trains USA corridor to Orlando is now underway.

The goal is to launch train service to the Orlando International Airport by 2022, with potential stops in Fort Pierce and Stuart.

BRIGHTLINE PHASE 2: The second phase of construction on the Brightline corridor to Orlando is now underway, but not everyone is on board with the new plan. Would you take Brightline from West Palm Beach to Orlando? Join our #CBS12Convo. Read more: https://t.co/G06FdeCseb — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) October 14, 2019



Brightline currently services commuters from Miami to West Palm Beach.

A community meeting is set for tonight to answer people’s questions at the Jupiter Community Center Auditorium from 6-8 tonight.