Virgin Trains Begins Construction on Corridor to Orlando

Pretty soon you’ll beable to take a train to Disney World from South Florida.
The second phase of construction on the Virgin Trains USA corridor to Orlando is now underway.
The goal is to launch train service to the Orlando International Airport by 2022, with potential stops in Fort Pierce and Stuart.


Brightline currently services commuters from Miami to West Palm Beach.
A community meeting is set for tonight to answer people’s questions at the Jupiter Community Center Auditorium from 6-8 tonight.

