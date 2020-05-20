Virginia family finds nearly $1 million dollars, turns it in

A Virginia family who went out for a ride to get a breath of fresh air after being in the house due to coronavirus lockdown orders made a discovery of nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.

According to reports, David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children last Saturday and drove their pickup truck over to what they thought were bags of trash.

They picked them up and tossed the bags in the back of their truck and kept riding, according to Emily Schantz.

When the family returned to their home, they discovered the bags contained money, she said.

“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said `cash vault,”‘ Schantz told WTVR.

Emily Schantz immediately called the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived to their home and took the bags of cash and determined the money totaled nearly $1 million.

Caroline Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said authorities have since determined where the money was headed, but are still trying to figure out how it ended up in the middle of a road in Goochland County. Moser would not say specifically where the money was going.

Moser said he hopes the recipients offer the Schantzes a nice reward.