Vocano Off New Zealand Suddenly Erupts Killing Tourists

New Zealand’s “angriest volcano” suddenly erupted with tourists nearby earlier today.

The surprise eruption occurred just after 2 p.m. on White Island and spewed ash 12,000 feet into the air.

There will be questions asked as to why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity.

At least five people are dead and several injured and missing after the volcano blew its top.

A tour group from a cruise ship was on White Island earlier today when the blast occurred, sending a massive cloud of ash and steam into the air.

It’s the first time the volcano, about 30 miles off the northeast New Zealand coast, has erupted since 2001.