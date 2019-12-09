Vocano Off New Zealand Suddenly Erupts Killing Tourists

New Zealand’s “angriest volcano” suddenly erupted with tourists nearby earlier today.
The surprise eruption occurred just after 2 p.m. on White Island and spewed ash 12,000 feet into the air.

At least five people are dead and several injured and missing after the volcano blew its top.
A tour group from a cruise ship was on White Island earlier today when the blast occurred, sending a massive cloud of ash and steam into the air.
It’s the first time the volcano, about 30 miles off the northeast New Zealand coast, has erupted since 2001.

SHARE