VP Mike Pence makes surprise visit to US troops in Iraq

Vice President Pence is making a surprise visit to US troops in Iraq.

Pence arrived on the unannounced trip Saturday to meet with American troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pool reporters traveling with the Vice President said he visited the airbase in western Iraq as well as also spoke with Iraq’s prime minister by phone.

On the call, Pence told Mahdi that he traveled to Iraq in part to “extend gratitude” to the men and women of the US military serving in your country, according to the TV travel pool with the vice president.

Vice President Pence then delivered remarks to about 150 service members in a hanger. “The President and your Vice President and the American people are behind you 100%,” Pence said, according to the TV travel pool.

Pence told the service members that the Trump administration was “fighting to secure another pay raise for the men and women in the military,” but added “we need Congress to do their jobs,” the TV travel pool reported.

“Congress should have finished their work months ago, but you know that partisan politics and endless investigations have slowed things down,” Pence said, according to the pool.

He was reportedly referring to the House impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

Pence also visited the Iraqi city of Erbil, where some US special operations forces have routinely been based.

According to reports, he also met with the President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, during that visit.

“On behalf of President Trump, I also welcome the opportunity to reiterate the strong bonds forged in the fires of war between people of the United States and Kurdish people across this region,” Pence said during his meeting with Barzani, according to the pool report.

Pence’s visit comes over a month after the US announced the withdrawal of US forces out of northern Syria, where America was fighting alongside Kurds in the region.

However, after severe backlash from lawmakers, including GOP officials, the Trump administration opted to keep some troops in Syria.

President Trump visited troops at the same US Air Force base around Christmas time last year.

It was the first trip Trump made to a war zone as President.