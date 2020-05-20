VP Mike Pence to Visit Orlando To Talk Tourism

Mike Pence is visiting Orlando today, and he may bring good news for the tourism industry.

The vice president is scheduled to meet with the governor and tourism officials to discuss possibly reopening some attractions.

Orlando is a major tourist destination, the home of Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and COVID-19 shutdowns have had a major economic impact on that area.

Pence will also visit a nursing home and deliver some personal protection equipment.

Air Force Two is set to land at Orlando International Airport at 11:25 this morning, Eastern time.