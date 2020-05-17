VP Pence to Meet with Florida Officials, Deliver PPE on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Orlando on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Pence will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s reopening and tourism plans.
After meeting with DeSantis, the Vice President will deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to a nursing home in that part of the state, as part of a White House initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country.
The vice president will then join a roundtable with hospitality and tourism industry leaders, in order to discuss their plans for reopening.
Additional details about the Pence’s trip are forthcoming.