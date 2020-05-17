VP Pence to Meet with Florida Officials, Deliver PPE on Wednesday

Pence will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s reopening and tourism plans.

After meeting with DeSantis, the Vice President will deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to a nursing home in that part of the state, as part of a White House initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country.

The vice president will then join a roundtable with hospitality and tourism industry leaders, in order to discuss their plans for reopening.