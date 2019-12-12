VR Never Broke My Heart? How you can see Luke Combs in a new way

ABC/Randy Holmes

Luke Combs wraps up his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour this Thursday and Friday at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. While those are the last of his shows for this year, there's still a pretty interesting chance for you to check out one of his concerts.

Just last month, MelodyVR captured the North Carolina native’s sold-out show at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. That means you can now watch Luke in “immersive 360 degree virtual reality.”

“My fans are the most important people to me,” Luke says. “They are the biggest reason I am even able to put on shows in the first place, so it’s really cool to me that MelodyVR and I were able to team up to give those fans who may not have had a chance to come out to the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour an opportunity to get the full experience.”

“Even though they’re not physically there,” he adds, “it sure seems like it! It’s really awesome and I can’t wait for y’all to be able to experience it.”

You don’t really need any fancy equipment to try it out, either. You can download the MelodyVR app on your smartphone or use your Oculus VR headset if you have one. Find out more at MelodyVR.com.

On February 7, Luke cranks up his What You See Is What You Get Tour with Ashley McBryde, playing a sold-out show in Columbia, Missouri.

