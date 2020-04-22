Walgreens employees at Jupiter distribution facility test positive for COVID-19

A Walgreens distribution center located in Jupiter had to temporarily close overnight to clean after some of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Walgreens spokeswoman Alexandra Brown said when the company is notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, they “take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories.”

The center reopened on Wednesday.