Walker Hayes is “Fancy Like” a number-one hit, thanks to his viral TikTok dance

Less than a month after his Country Stuff EP arrived, and before he officially sends any of its songs to country radio, Walker Hayes has netted a number-one hit on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with “Fancy Like.”

That’s due in part to the song’s breakout success on TikTok, where a clip the singer posted of him dancing to the song with his 15-year-old daughter, Lela, has been viewed over seven million times.

“I have my first number-one on Billboard with a song that’s completely me, through and through,” Walker says. “That’s the coolest part. It almost seems too easy because it was just me being me, in the song and with my family.”

“Fancy Like” cruised to the top of the Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending June 17, with 10,300 units sold. That’s a 943% jump, Billboard reports, according to MRC Data.

The song is one of six songs on Country Stuff. The EP features collaborations with Jake Owen, Carly Pearce and Lori McKenna.

