Walker Hayes is headlining his first-ever arena tour in 2022

ABC

Walker Hayes is graduating to bigger venues with his fall 2022 Glad You’re Here Tour, a trek that will take him to 15 arenas across the country. Featuring opening act Parmalee, the fun kicks off September 29 in Pennsylvania.

“I can’t believe that we are playing arenas,” Walker told Billboard. “It’s mind-blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful.”

The tour follows his Fancy Like Tour, which took place this spring. The name of that tour — and the catalyst for Walker’s mainstream success — comes from his massively popular song, “Fancy Like,” which spawned Walker’s first number-one hit and many more accomplishments.

Meanwhile, the Glad You’re Here Tour takes its name from a lyric in Walker’s song, “Craig.” He also has a new book out called Glad You’re Here, which he co-wrote with the titular Craig Allen Cooper. The song is about the friendship Walker found WITH Craig at one of the lowest points in his life, and includes the story of a time when Craig gifted Walker’s family a car during a tough period, when money was tight.

Tickets to the Glad You’re Here Tour go on sale beginning April 29 at 10 a.m., but there’s a pre-sale starting April 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.