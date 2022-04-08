Walker Hayes leads country finalists at the Billboard Music Awards, with six nods

ABC

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” domination continues at the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he’s a finalist in six categories.

The singer earned love in genre-specific fields, but he’s seeing all-genre success, too. He’s up for Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song and the new Top Viral Song category. All three mentions are heavily bolstered by “Fancy Like,” which first went viral on TikTok after a video of the singer and his daughter, Lela, dancing to the song amassed over 34.9 million views.

Another major Billboard Music Awards contender is Morgan Wallen, who’s up for four awards. Two of those are in all-genre categories: He’s a finalist for the Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Billboard 200 awards.

Morgan dominated the Billboard 200 in 2021 with his record-breaking Dangerous: The Double Album, despite the fact that he spent much of that year on the sidelines. The singer was benched by the country music industry after video footage emerged of him yelling a racist slur in February, just a month after Dangerous dropped.

Chris Stapleton is also a four-time finalist at the Billboard Music Awards, with all his nominations in country categories. Carrie Underwood’s also got four mentions, thanks both to her country output and her Christian album, My Savior.

Luke Combs earns finalist status in three categories, while Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band are finalists, too. Taylor Swift’s name also appears in multiple country categories this year, thanks to the Taylor’s Version of her Fearless and Red albums.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on May 15 on NBC.

