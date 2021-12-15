Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the 2021 Orange Bowl football game on New Year’s Eve

ABC

Walker Hayes and Mitchell Tenpenny will be spending New Year’s Eve in Florida, celebrating college football.

They’re both performing different events during the 2021 Orange Bowl: Walker’s performing the halftime show, while Mitchell will play the Capitol One Orange Bowl Fan Fest pre-party before the game starts.

The pre-game event featuring Mitchell starts at 2:30p.m. EST, while the game itself begins at 7:30 p.m. EST, with the Michigan Wolverines squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs. Those are two of four teams currently in the running to make the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship; the other two are the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While Walker’s performing the halftime show for Michigan vs. Georgia, he’s an Alabama native himself, and his newest song, “AA,” features a shout-out to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. It’s unclear what the singer’s planning to perform during halftime, though it’s a good bet that it’ll involve “Fancy Like,” his viral smash from earlier this year.

The big game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Admission to Fan Fest — and therefore, Mitchell’s show, which will take place just outside the stadium — is free for game ticket holders.

