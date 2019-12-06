Walker Hayes returns to raw, stripped-down tradition in 8Tracks Volume 3 — Black Sheep

Monument Records

Monument RecordsFrom his quirky musical style to his creative approach to connecting with fans, Walker Hayes has never been afraid to think outside of the box. Now, just in time for the holidays, he’s back with his third 8Tracks installment of new and re-imagined recordings.

8Tracks Volume 3 -- Black Sheep features eight fresh tunes, including a stripped-down version of his recent fan favorite, “Don’t Let Her.” The collection also features the tear-jerking new ballad “Dad’s Sailboat,” about the pain of watching a loved one grow older.

In a statement, Walker admits that the straight-ahead production style that characterizes this project represents his favorite way to record music.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to release music this raw. I’m not really a fan of something that is too polished, so releasing these 8Tracks has always been important to me,” he explains.

“To be on my third one now feels really good, and I’m hopeful people will love these songs and have come to expect this type of music from me that is so personal.”

8Tracks Volume 3 -- Black Sheep is out now, and Walker has also shared the music video for the project’s title track.

Here's the album's full track list:

“Black Sheep”

“Love Hate”

“Dad’s Sailboat”

“Chapel”

“Goldest”

“Wish I Could Drink”

“Acceptance Speech”

“Don’t Let Her” (stripped-down recording)

