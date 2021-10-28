Walker Hayes scored a “Fancy Like” American Music Awards nod, but his kids weren’t impressed

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Walker Hayes’ viral hit, “Fancy Like,” brought him yet another major accolade on Thursday: It’s nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2021 American Music Awards. Walker was pretty thrilled about the mention, but as he demonstrates in a hilarious new social media video, his kids weren’t quite so impressed.

“Guess what, guys?” Walker says at the beginning of the video, panning the camera around his kitchen to capture reactions from his wife, Lainey, and four of their children. “I got nominated for AMA Favorite Country Song.”

While Lainey is suitably excited about the news, two of their boys don’t even look up from their devices in response. But the best reaction comes from Lela, Walker’s teenage daughter, who appears alongside him doing the “Fancy Like” TikTok dance that first took the song viral.

“Is Why Don’t We going to be there?” she asks, referring to the boy band whose current single is “Love Back.”

“I mean, I’m super jacked about being nominated for an AMA but this is what I get when I get home,” Walker jokes in his post’s caption, along with a string of crying/laughing emojis.

“Fancy Like” was a massive hit for Walker this year, and he recently followed it up with another new single, “U Gurl.” In his category at the AMAs, he’ll go head to head against Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and Luke Combs.

