Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“Fancy Like” hitmaker Walker Hayes will be releasing two new songs on Friday, July 28.

The tracks, “Stetson” and “Show Me The Country,” will follow “if father time had a daughter” and “6 string american dream,” both of which arrived in March.

Walker’s two new tracks are available for presave now.

While you wait, check out a preview of “Stetson” on Walker’s YouTube Shorts.

