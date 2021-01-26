Walking 9 to 5: Dolly Parton lends voice to Apple's Time to Walk

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Dolly Parton wants to help get you moving as part of Apple’s new audio fitness experience, Time to Walk, that allows users to exercise while listening to personal stories from major public figures across music and sports.

Time to Walk episodes range from 25-40 minutes and revolve around the speaker’s life-changing moments as they share words of wisdom, memories, and tokens of gratitude.

Dolly’s episode finds her reflecting on her illustrious career, her family, and her life growing up in the Smoky Mountains in rural East Tennessee.

“I’ve loved walking ever since I was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains. I think it’s so important to be able to get out and walk if we can during this time. I do my best thinking when I walk,” she explains in a statement.

“And while many of us feel confined during this time, I’m hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with me and we can all feel a little more freedom taking the time to walk together,” she adds.

The country icon is one of four artists who has recorded an episode alongside Shawn Mendes, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, and NBA player for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green.

Time to Walk episodes are available now.

