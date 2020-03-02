Wall Street bounces back big after coronavirus skid

WPTV Reports:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on quite a roller coaster ride.

After the Dow Jones had its largest single-day drop in its history on Thursday, the index recovered in a big way on Monday, setting a single-day record for gains.

The Dow closed on Monday up 1,293 points. The previous largest one-day rise in the Dow was on Dec. 26, 2018, when the Dow jumped 1,086 points.

Although the Dow had a good day on Monday, it was not enough to erase the worst week the Dow has had since the financial crisis of 2008. The Dow lost nearly 4,000 points, or 15% of its value, last week.