Walmart ramps up cleaning measures after two employees die

Walmart has adopted additional safety precautions after two employees died due to complications from the coronavirus.

According to the report, the two employees identified as 51-year-old Wando Evans and 48-year-old Phillip Thomas worked at the Evergreen Park store in Chicago.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families,” Walmart told USA Today.

Walmart also told reporters that they are unsure how long the employees had the virus but say that the employees had not been at the store for a week before their passing.

The retailer also reported that they are unaware how the employees became sick and that in the wake of their deaths, they are currently taking additional measures to ensure the safety of their staff members and shoppers.

Walmart has now hired a third-party cleaning company to sanitize high-touch surfaces at the store. In addition to that, they are “allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time,” Walmart announced Friday.

Once the store is at 20% capacity, they plan to go to a one -in -one out structure.