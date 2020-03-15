Walmart Temporarily Reducing Hours Beginning Sunday

One of America’s largest chains says it is temporarily adjusting its hours in order to better accommodate its customers and employees amid coronavirus concerns.

Walmart announced in a statement Sunday that the change takes effect Sunday in all stores.

The company’s stores and Neighborhood Markets will now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

“This will help ensure associates can stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” says Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F — Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

Read the company’s full statement here.