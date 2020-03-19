Walmart to close early, dedicate 1 hour of shopping each week for seniors only

Walmart announced that they will begin to restrict its hours while adding a one-hour-a-week “senior shopping event.”

Starting on March 24 through the end of April, Walmart locations will open for one hour on Tuesday mornings (6 a.m. for most locations) for seniors only. Pharmacy and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Walmart stores will also begin to close at 8:30 p.m. and open no earlier than 7 a.m. until further notice

These new changes come after people nationwide have wiped out the shelves of most storefronts.