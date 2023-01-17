Wanna cook like Dolly? Duncan Hines is here to help

JB Rowland courtesy of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton‘s headed back into the kitchen with Duncan Hines, and she hopes you’re ready to do some cooking, too!

Last January, the superstar from East Tennessee launched her own line of cake mixes and frostings. Now, she’s rolling out four new baking mixes: two savory and two sweet.

The new products are two kinds of brownie mixes, Caramel Turtle and Fabulously Fudgy, plus a Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, as well as a Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix. The packages also include instructions on how to bake ’em just like Dolly would, transforming them into treats like Pecan Brownies, a Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae, Cheddar & Chive Biscuits and Jalapeño Cornbread.

You should start seeing Dolly’s new offerings in stores soon, and you’ll be able to order a special kit, complete with “What Would Dolly Do?” tea towels and spatulas, at the beginning of February. You can check out all the details online.

