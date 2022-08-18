Want a “New Truck”? Dylan Scott says you “Can’t Have Mine”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Now that Dylan Scott‘s successfully parked his “New Truck” at #1, he’s following it up with “Can’t Have Mine.”

“Find you a girl that loves her daddy/And talking ’bout babies makes her happy. Yeah, take it from me, that’s the kind you need to find/You just can’t have mine,” the Louisiana native sings in the romantic ballad that continues the sentiment of his first #1, 2016’s “My Girl.”

The inspiration for both tunes, Dylan’s wife, Blair, stars alongside him in the song’s lyric video. The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in May, having dated since they were in high school.

“Can’t Have Mine” is the latest single from Dylan’s new album, Livin’ My Best Life.

