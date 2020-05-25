Wanted Florida man arrested after revealing location on Facebook Live

One good thing about social media is that it has helped deputies catch criminals.
Police say a 25-year-old Timothy Munford who is a wanted felon for violation of probation was arrested after sheriff’s deputies in Florida were notified he was on Facebook Live.
During the live stream Munford was driving to a Jet Ski facility and was about to rent a watercraft.
Police showed up and arrested him. .
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say they’d been advised Munford was known to be armed with a handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators found handguns, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.
He’s being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Marion County on probation violation charges.
