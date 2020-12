If you’re like me and don’t have HBO Max, you’re probably going to within the next few weeks.

Warner Brothers has announced that they will be releasing 17 movies to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters in 2021, the best part… they’ll be available at NO EXTRA CHARGE, for 31 days!

Movies include:

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix 4

The Suicide Squad

Dune

Space Jam: A New Legacy

MORE…