Warning: Lysol Shouldn’t Be Used As Internal Treatment For COVID-19

Lysol’s parent company is warning that its disinfectant products shouldn’t be used as an internal treatment for COVID-19. Reckitt Benckiser issued the warning hours after President Trump wondered out loud about the possibility at a White House briefing.

Trump said researchers are looking at the effects of disinfectant on the coronavirus and wondered if they could be injected into people.

The maker of Lysol and Dettol said under no circumstance should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.

