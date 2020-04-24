Warning: Lysol Shouldn’t Be Used As Internal Treatment For COVID-19

Lysol’s parent company is warning that its disinfectant products shouldn’t be used as an internal treatment for COVID-19. Reckitt Benckiser issued the warning hours after President Trump wondered out loud about the possibility at a White House briefing.

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after President Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients’ bodies https://t.co/cnxuCD8brl pic.twitter.com/hnYeEXUGpM — Reuters (@Reuters) April 24, 2020

Trump said researchers are looking at the effects of disinfectant on the coronavirus and wondered if they could be injected into people.

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

The maker of Lysol and Dettol said under no circumstance should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.