Washington state has recalled about 12,000 coronavirus test kits

Officials in Washington state say they have recalled around 12,000 coronavirus test kits due to possible contamination inside of the tubes used to preserve and transport the test.

The DOH says they were alerted about the issue by the University of Washington Medicine on April 17th.

According to the report, the University noticed that a small number of the tubes may have been contaminated and urged the DOH to discontinue their use.

In a press release, officials say that they do not believe the substance is dangerous to anyone who comes into contact with it but that they are recalling the test out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Though the quality control issue has only been observed in a small number of tubes of viral transport media, we adhere to the highest quality standards for COVID-19 testing in Washington state,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release Sunday. ” We are working with our partners to have them discard the product and will work to replace them as quickly as we can.”

As for those who are affected by the recall, they are encouraged to contact DOH for replacements who says they are working on restocking supplies.

“DOH and state supplies aren’t adequate at the moment to immediately replace all swabs and VTM transport tubes, however, a large shipment of swabs from another vendor is expected this week and the state has VTM from another vendor,” the DOH said. ” The state is working closely with both the UW Medicine and local health partners to replace the recalled specimen collection kits as quickly as possible.”