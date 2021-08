The 14th Annual ACM Honors hosted by Carly Pearce aired last night (Aug 25) and featured performances by: Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Ronnie Dunn, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, RaeLynn, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack and more.

Honorees included:

Ken Burns’s Country Music

RAC Clark

Luke Combs

Ross Copperman

Dan + Shay

Rascal Flatts

Joe Galante

Toby Keith

Lady A

Loretta Lynn

Gretchen Peters and Curly Putman