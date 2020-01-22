Watch as Halsey takes Kelsea Ballerini to the "Graveyard" in new 'CMT Crossroads' clip

Jason Kempin/CMT

Jason Kempin/CMTYou can check out the first taste of Kelsea Ballerini’s new CMT Crossroads special with pop singer/songwriter Halsey on YouTube now.

Recorded at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater last October, Kelsea and Halsey duet on the latter’s hit, “Graveyard,” which she also performed on November’s CMA Awards with Lady Antebellum.

Kelsea’s been a Halsey fan for some time, going to see her in concert in Music City back in July of 2018, and then going out to sing karaoke together afterwards at Nashville hot spot Santa’s Pub.

CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion also did a little karaoke themselves, recording Halsey’s breakout smash, “Bad at Love,” for Spotify as well.

You can see Halsey and Kelsea’s full CMT Crossroads performance when it premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.