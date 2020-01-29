Watch as Parker McCollum breaks a "Pretty Heart" in new music video

MCA Nashville

MCA Nashville“What does that say about me, now that I broke your pretty heart?” newcomer Parker McCollum asks in his debut single.

While the 27-year-old’s already a star in his native Texas, “Pretty Heart” is the track that’s poised to be his breakthrough hit on the national scene. In his new music video, Parker performs the tune against the New York City skyline, while flashbacks illustrate an ill-fated romance with a blonde love interest.

You can check out the music video on YouTube now, ahead of Parker’s major label debut album, which is set to arrive on MCA Nashville sometime this year.

