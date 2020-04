WOW! She’s so amazing… watch and see for yourself.

I wouldn’t normally sing this song but we all may need this right now and there isn’t a better place to sing it at than the Ryman. The mother church pulls things out of you and will tell you what to sing and when to sing it…even if you can’t. Happy Easter, love to you all pic.twitter.com/YY3vMgUb42

— Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) April 12, 2020