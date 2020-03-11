[Watch] Carly Pearce + Michael Ray Make LIVE TV Debut Of “Finish Your Sentences” On ‘GMA’

We got a chance to Carly Pearce & Michael Ray perform this one LIVE over the weekend…

What a special #RibRoundUp moment! Carly Pearce and Michael Ray on the same stage!

Posted by WIRK New Country 103.1 on Saturday, March 7, 2020

And here they are making their LIVE TV debut of “Finish Your Sentences” on GMA.

 

SHARE